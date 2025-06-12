back to top
Stormzy Launches #Merky Films With Debut Short ‘Big Man’ Shot on iPhone

Grime icon Stormzy expands his creative empire into cinema with #Merky Films and takes on his first lead acting role in Big Man.

By Echo Langford
Stormzy in Big Man short film Merky Films debut 2025

Stormzy, the powerhouse of British grime, is making his next move—not in music, but on the screen. The artist has officially launched #Merky Films, a new venture under his growing creative umbrella that already includes #Merky Books, #Merky FC, and the #Merky Foundation. Its first release? Big Man, a short film starring Stormzy in his first-ever lead acting role, dropping June 18 on YouTube.

Directed by Oscar-winner Aneil Karia (The Long Goodbye), Big Man is a bold, cinematic project shot entirely on the new iPhone 16 Pro in collaboration with Apple. Stormzy plays Tenzman, a former rap star facing emotional turbulence and uncertainty in a new chapter of life—a striking parallel to the introspective themes often explored in his music.

“Music is my first love, but film is my second,” Stormzy says. “#Merky Films is something I’ve been dreaming about for ages—a home for powerful British stories and fresh, unexpected art.”

Big Man offers more than just slick visuals and an iconic soundtrack. It’s a statement: that raw, diverse British voices deserve cinematic space. Surreal and grounded all at once, the film explores identity, fame, and vulnerability with a mix of youthful energy and mature reflection. It’s a compelling start for #Merky Films, which already has more projects in the pipeline—from drama series to documentaries and even animated mockumentaries.

Stormzy’s evolution from music icon to cultural curator continues with Big Man, showing the same ambition and authenticity that’s defined his career. With #Merky Films, he’s rewriting the narrative—one frame at a time.

SciTech Health Hub

