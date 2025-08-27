Spotify Raises Prices to Fund New Features

Spotify is once again raising its subscription prices as part of a broader strategy to expand its services and reach one billion users worldwide. Co-president and chief business officer Alex Norström confirmed in an interview with the Financial Times that regular price adjustments are now a key element of the company’s long-term growth plan.

The decision follows a series of past increases, most recently in August when the premium individual plan rose to €11.99 ($14.05) from €10.99 in regions such as Europe, South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific. The company argues that these adjustments reflect the added value brought by new features and services, rather than simply boosting profits.

Expanding Beyond Music

Over the past year, Spotify has been transforming from a pure music streaming platform into a broader entertainment hub. The platform now offers audiobooks, exclusive podcasts, and experimental features like its AI-powered DJ tool. Playlist customization has also become more advanced, with users gaining more control over how songs transition in their mixes.

In addition, Spotify is reportedly preparing a “superfan” subscription tier, which will cost an extra $6 per month. This package would give dedicated fans exclusive access to content directly from their favorite artists, strengthening the connection between creators and their most loyal listeners.

Profitability and Market Strategy

Spotify’s price hikes are not just about expanding features—they are also about sustainability. After years of prioritizing subscriber growth, the Swedish company recorded its first annual profit in 2024, helped by both higher subscription fees and cost-cutting measures. Investors have welcomed this shift, seeing it as a sign that the platform is finally balancing innovation with financial health.

The upcoming adjustments also align with Spotify’s ambitions to surpass its current 276 million paying subscribers and nearly 700 million monthly active users. With the new ad-free option expected to roll out in the coming months, the company hopes to strengthen its premium offerings and maintain its edge in the competitive streaming market.

What This Means for Users

For subscribers, the message is clear: expect to pay more, but also expect a richer experience. Whether it’s access to exclusive podcasts, smarter playlists, or direct artist engagement through the “superfan” tier, Spotify is positioning its platform as more than just music streaming.

As the company pushes toward one billion users, price increases are likely to remain part of its business toolbox. For fans, the real question will be whether the added value matches the higher cost.