Sean Combs Seeks 14-Month Sentence Ahead of October Hearing

Hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is asking a New York federal judge for leniency ahead of his October 3 sentencing, requesting a maximum of 14 months in prison following his convictions on two prostitution-related charges.

The request, filed in a 182-page sentencing memo, portrays Combs as a man scarred by early trauma, long-standing addiction, and personal flaws that spiraled into abusive relationships — but not someone deserving of a lengthy prison term.

Background: Conviction and Legal Stakes

In July, a Manhattan jury convicted Combs, 55, on two counts of violating the Mann Act, a century-old law prohibiting the interstate transport of individuals for prostitution. While each count carries up to ten years in prison, Combs was acquitted on far more serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, which could have landed him a life sentence.

That split verdict left prosecutors and defense attorneys worlds apart on what justice should look like. Prosecutors estimate sentencing guidelines place Combs’ range at four to five years, but have already signaled they will ask for much longer. Combs’ defense team, meanwhile, points to the average Mann Act sentence of just under 15 months and argues anything beyond that would be “a perversion of justice.”

Defense: Trauma, Addiction, and Family Support

In their filing, Combs’ lawyers painted a portrait of a man shaped by tragedy. His father was murdered when Combs was only three, a loss they argue created “a profound form of trauma” that fueled years of substance abuse, anxiety, and violent behavior in intimate relationships.

They also highlighted Combs’ efforts at rehabilitation during his year in custody at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, where he has participated in therapy and treatment programs.

Over 75 letters of support from family, friends, and colleagues — including his mother Janice, his sister Keisha, and his children — accompanied the filing, pleading for mercy.

Prosecutors Push Back

Federal prosecutors, who will submit their formal sentencing recommendation by September 29, have dismissed Combs’ leniency request as unfounded. They argue Combs was the mastermind of so-called “freak offs” — days-long, drug-fueled sexual encounters involving escorts and girlfriends Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura and another woman testifying under the pseudonym Jane.

According to prosecutors, Combs not only transported sex workers across state lines but also directed and participated in the encounters, often without participants’ consent to be filmed.

“He masterminded every aspect,” prosecutors wrote in a recent filing, rejecting defense claims that Combs was merely a voyeur.

Judge’s Discretion

The case now rests with U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, who has shown little sympathy for Combs in past hearings. On July 2, immediately after the jury’s verdict, Subramanian denied Combs’ request for bail, citing disturbing evidence of violence, including video footage of Combs’ 2016 assault of Cassie Ventura.

“This type of violence, sparked by unpredictable bouts of anger, is impossible to police with conditions,” the judge remarked at the time.

Federal judges are not bound to sentencing guidelines, and in the Southern District of New York, judges followed guideline ranges in only about one-third of cases last year. This means Subramanian has wide latitude — he could agree with the defense’s 14-month plea or impose a sentence closer to the statutory maximum.

What’s Next

Combs has already served one year in custody, which would count toward any sentence imposed. If Subramanian accepts the defense’s request, Combs could walk free almost immediately. If prosecutors get their way, however, the hip-hop icon could remain behind bars for several more years.

The October 3 hearing is expected to be closely watched across the music industry, where Combs remains a towering — and controversial — figure.

🔹 FAQ Section

1: What is the Mann Act, and why was Sean Combs convicted under it?

The Mann Act is a federal law that prohibits transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution. Sean Combs was convicted on two counts for organizing interstate travel for sexual encounters involving escorts and girlfriends.

2: How much prison time could Sean Combs face?

Each Mann Act charge carries a maximum of 10 years, meaning Combs faces up to 20 years. However, sentencing guidelines suggest four to five years. His lawyers are asking for just 14 months.

3: When will Sean Combs be sentenced?

U.S. District Judge Arun Subraman ian is scheduled to sentence Combs on October 3, 2025, in New York.