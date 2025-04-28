Samantha Fish Unleashes Bold New Solo Album ‘Paper Doll’

Kansas native Samantha Fish proves once again she’s one of her generation’s most dynamic guitarists and vocalists with her new solo album Paper Doll.

Produced by longtime collaborator Bobby Harlow, Paper Doll fuses soul, blues, and fiery rock energy into a sound crafted with pure confidence.

The album showcases Fish’s evolution as a genre-bending powerhouse, blending emotional songwriting with electrifying riffs and a bold spirit.

Paper Doll Tracklist:



1. I’m Done Runnin’

2. Can Ya Handle The Heat?

3. Lose You

4. Sweet Southern Sounds

5. Off In The Blue

6. Fortune Teller

7. Rusty Razor

8. Paper Doll

9. Don’t Say It