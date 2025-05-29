Rihanna & Serena Williams Photo Surfaces in Diddy’s Court Evidence

Rihanna and Serena Williams Appear in Diddy Court Evidence Amid Ongoing Legal Battle

As Sean “Diddy” Combs faces a federal trial involving serious sex crime allegations, an unexpected piece of evidence has ignited a wave of headlines: a black-and-white photograph featuring Rihanna, Serena Williams, and former Diddy assistant Capricorn Clark.

Reportedly taken in 2012, the photo—submitted by Combs’ defense team and revealed in court documents—shows the two global icons in bikinis lying on a bed beneath a mirrored ceiling, accompanied by Clark. According to reports, the image was originally sent by Cassie Ventura, Combs’ former partner, during a long text exchange that now plays a central role in the defense’s narrative.

While neither Rihanna nor Serena Williams have been accused of any involvement in the troubling allegations surrounding Combs, their presence in the photo, included alongside other text messages and images, has raised public curiosity. Combs’ attorneys are presenting the image as part of a larger effort to characterize his past relationship with Cassie as consensual and complex—what they term “an intense, unorthodox romance.”

Cassie, however, paints a different picture. In her testimony, she described enduring coercion and emotional manipulation during an 11-year relationship, which she claims included “hundreds” of forced group sexual encounters. Prosecutors argue that the texts submitted by the defense don’t represent genuine consent but rather reflect survival tactics under psychological pressure.

Combs, currently being held at Brooklyn Detention Center, is facing multiple charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and witness intimidation. If convicted, the 55-year-old music mogul could face up to 15 years in prison. The trial, which continues into June, remains one of the most high-profile cases to rock the music industry in years.