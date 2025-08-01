Reneé Rapp Unleashes Bold New Era With “Bite Me” Album

Reneé Rapp’s long-awaited sophomore album Bite Me officially dropped today (August 1, 2025) via Interscope — and it’s a sonic punch to the gut in the best way.

Where 2023’s Snow Angel leaned into emotional ballads and heartbreak vulnerability, Bite Me throws all that off the stage. Instead, Rapp dives headfirst into raw pop rebellion, serving up 12 tracks that pulse with messy confidence, sexual liberation, and the chaos of young fame.

Across 33 relentless minutes, Rapp tears through themes of power, control, obsession, and desire with an attitude that’s as seductive as it is destructive. The album sees her reuniting with Snow Angel producer Alexander 23, while also tapping into heavyweight talents like Omer Fedi, Ryan Tedder, Julian Bunetta, and Carter Lang. The sound? Think 2000s pop-punk, glam-synth highs, and gritty ’90s alt-rock — all grounded by Rapp’s unmistakably bold vocals.

Lead single “Leave Me Alone” set the tone back in May with guitar-driven fury, while tracks like “Mad” and “Why Is She Still Here?” explore resentment and emotional chaos with equal parts sass and bite.

The standout “At Least I’m Hot” — a cheeky, disco-tinged flirtation with her real-life partner Towa Bird — provides one of the album’s few lighter moments without losing the edge.

In her own words, Rapp says she made Bite Me to impress herself, not please anyone else — and that spirit is felt in every beat, scream, and synth drop. From the raucous opener “I Can’t Have You Around Me” to the bitterly soft closer “That’s So Funny,” this is Reneé Rapp unleashed.

Bite Me is brash, brilliant, and impossible to ignore. Stream it now.