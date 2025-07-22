Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath’s Iconic Frontman, Dies at 76

The world has lost a metal pioneer: Ozzy Osbourne, legendary frontman of Black Sabbath, has passed away at the age of 76. The news was confirmed by his family on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, who revealed he died peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones.

Osbourne’s final public performance took place on July 5 at Birmingham’s Villa Park in a titanic farewell show titled Back to the Beginning. It marked the original Black Sabbath lineup’s first appearance together in 20 years, and was billed as his last live set. Sitting onstage due to advanced Parkinson’s disease, Ozzy performed before a 42,000-strong crowd—blending Sabbath classics with emotional solo numbers.

Born John Michael Osbourne in December 1948, he rose to prominence in the late 1960s as the voice of Sabbath, credited with shaping the sound and spirit of heavy metal through iconic tracks like “Iron Man,” “Paranoid”, and “War Pigs”.

Beyond the band, he achieved solo success with hits like “Crazy Train” and helped launch Ozzfest. He also reached mainstream audiences with MTV’s The Osbournes, the touchstone reality series.

Despite his onstage antics—most notoriously biting the head off a bat—Ozzy’s legacy endures as one of resilience and groundbreaking influence in music. Diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2019, he continued to make music and perform until his health forced retirement from touring in 2023.

Ozzy Osbourne’s passing marks the end of an era. His fearless spirit, irrepressible creativity, and enduring impact on rock and metal will echo for generations.