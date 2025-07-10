Oasis Drop Official ‘Slide Away’ Live from Cardiff Reunion Show

Oasis are officially back—and they’re not wasting time delivering the goods. The band has just released the official live recording of “Slide Away” from the opening night of their long-awaited 2025 reunion tour, held at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on July 4. The performance, which took place in front of a sold-out crowd of 75,000 fans, marks the first time in over a decade that the Gallagher brothers shared a stage for a full tour.

“Slide Away,” one of the standout tracks from their debut album Definitely Maybe, remains a fan favorite and was met with massive cheers as the band launched into it mid-set. Now, the newly released live version captures the raw energy, emotional delivery, and undeniable chemistry that made Oasis a defining act of the ‘90s Britpop explosion.

The Cardiff show was a triumphant return for the group and set the tone for what promises to be a historic tour. Fans flooded social media with footage, praise, and emotional reactions, and anticipation continues to build with every new city announced.

By releasing this track early, Oasis have reignited interest in both longtime fans and a new generation discovering their music for the first time. “Slide Away” live in Cardiff is more than a teaser—it’s a statement that Oasis are back in full force.

More live releases from the tour are expected to follow. For those who couldn’t be in Cardiff, this version offers the next best thing: a front-row sonic experience of a night many called “epic.”