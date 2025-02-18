Nick Cave Defends Admiration for Kanye West’s Music Despite Controversy

Nick Cave has addressed criticism over his admiration for Kanye West’s music, despite the rapper’s recent anti-Semitic remarks and controversial actions. The discussion arose after Cave previously stated that he wanted Ye’s I Am a God played at his funeral.

In response to a fan’s question on The Red Hand Files blog, Cave made it clear that he does not condone West’s statements or behavior. He described anti-Semitism as “sickening” and acknowledged the harm caused by Nazism and hate speech. However, he also argued that art and the artist are inherently connected, and that West’s music remains a powerful creative force.

“The idea of an artist being divorced from their art is absurd,” Cave wrote. “An artist and their art are fundamentally intertwined because art is the essence of the artist made manifest.” He further explained that art has the ability to transform inner chaos into something meaningful and beautiful, stating, “This is what Kanye does. This is what I strive to do.”

Cave acknowledged West’s views as “odious and disappointing” but also noted that all humans are flawed. He emphasized his belief in seeking beauty wherever it exists, even in the work of problematic figures.

His response has reignited debates over whether it is possible—or ethical—to separate an artist from their actions, particularly when their influence is so profound.