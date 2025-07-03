Maroon 5 Drop Summer Anthem “All Night” — A New Era Begins

Maroon 5 are officially back and ready to dominate the summer of 2025 with their brand-new single, “All Night.” The multi-award-winning pop-rock group takes a bold step forward in sound, blending pop, funk, and dance influences into a vibrant anthem that celebrates love, freedom, and the magic of endless summer nights.
Led by Adam Levine’s unmistakable vocals, “All Night” instantly hooks listeners with a groove-heavy bassline and infectious chorus tailor-made for radio, road trips, and dance floors. This marks a sonic shift for the band, signaling a fresh creative chapter while staying true to their chart-topping roots.
Maroon 5 shared their excitement about the single, saying: “‘All Night’ is the soundtrack to your summer evenings. It’s full of energy, emotion, and that liberating feeling music gives us.”
The track is already gaining momentum across streaming platforms and was released alongside a stunning music video that premiered on YouTube the same day. Packed with vibrant visuals, hypnotic colors, and high-energy performance shots, the video captures the euphoric spirit of the track and adds a cinematic layer to the song’s story.
“All Night” is expected to become a summer staple, with fans and critics praising its irresistible rhythm and the band’s renewed creative direction. As Maroon 5 continue to redefine their legacy, this single proves they’re far from done — and just getting started on their next musical evolution.
Catch “All Night” now on all digital platforms and don’t miss the video lighting up your screen with summer vibes.