LISA and Kentaro Sakaguchi Shine in “DREAM”

LISA’s “DREAM” with Kentaro Sakaguchi Delivers Cinematic Emotion

Global music star LISA has unveiled her latest single DREAM, a tender ballad that marks a striking departure from her signature high-energy pop style. The accompanying music video, directed by Ojun Kwon, stars acclaimed Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi and unfolds as a cinematic short film, weaving together themes of nostalgia, longing, and emotional reconnection.

Where previous releases leaned on vibrant beats and dance-forward production, DREAM takes a more introspective route. LISA’s delicate vocals carry poetic lyrics that blur the line between reality and memory, set against an understated yet visually rich narrative. The video flows between golden, sunlit frames and moody, contemplative shadows, underscoring the song’s emotional depth.

A Story Told Through Chemistry and Visual Poetry

The heart of DREAM lies in the palpable chemistry between LISA and Sakaguchi. Their understated performances allow the emotional weight of the story to unfold naturally, without overstatement. Every glance, every shared silence builds on the song’s central themes of love, loss, and lingering connection.

Ojun Kwon’s direction elevates the project beyond a typical music video, embracing a filmic quality with fluid camera work and a nostalgic color palette. This interplay of music and visual storytelling transforms DREAM into a sensory experience, inviting viewers to not just hear the song but feel its every beat.

A Turning Point in LISA’s Artistic Journey

DREAM represents an important artistic shift for LISA, showcasing her ability to step outside her established sound while maintaining her signature emotional authenticity. By pairing a stripped-back ballad with a conceptually rich video, she connects with audiences on a more intimate level, reaffirming her versatility as a performer and storyteller.

As LISA continues to explore new creative territories, DREAM stands as one of her most sophisticated and resonant works to date—a piece that proves her artistry extends far beyond genre boundaries.