K-Pop Demon Hunters Soundtrack Dominates 2025 Global Charts

Netflix’s K-Pop Demon Hunters isn’t just an animated hit—its soundtrack is shaking the global music scene in 2025. Blending the fierce energy of K-pop with cinematic soundscapes, this album has exploded onto the Spotify Global Chart, quickly becoming the year’s ultimate pop-cultural event.

The film follows a K-pop girl group secretly moonlighting as demon slayers, blending action, humor, and supernatural flair. But it’s the soundtrack—K-Pop Demon Hunters (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film)—that has truly captivated listeners, offering 12 diverse tracks that span anthem-like explosions to heartfelt ballads.

Leading the charge is “TAKEDOWN” by Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung of TWICE. With its punchy beats and fearless vocals, the track serves as the sonic signature of the film, anchoring its fierce female energy. Rising trio HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI) bring an urban twist to “How It’s Done,” “Golden,” and a reimagined version of “TAKEDOWN,” blending global influences with raw attitude.

Retro vibes surface with “Soda Pop” and “Your Idol” from Saja Boys, adding playful nostalgia through slick production and throwback hooks. Meanwhile, Rumi and Jinu’s “Free” and Marcelo Zarvos’ cinematic “Score Suite” elevate the emotional and narrative arcs of the soundtrack.

This isn’t just music for a movie—K-Pop Demon Hunters is a sonic celebration of K-pop’s global power. The album showcases not only Korea’s top talent but a broader fusion of genres, cultures, and storytelling. With each track, it redefines the K-pop soundtrack, setting a new benchmark for animated music experiences and proving once more that K-pop isn’t just a genre—it’s a worldwide movement.

KPop Demon Hunters (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film)