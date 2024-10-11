Kanye West Sued by Former Employee Over Threats, Illegal Requests, and Unpaid Wages

Kanye West is at the center of another legal battle, this time with a former employee who alleges a series of shocking claims, including illegal requests, withheld wages, and threats of bodily harm. The employee, identified as “John Doe” in the lawsuit, claims he was hired as deputy campaign director in December 2022 but later transitioned to “director of intelligence” for Kanye’s Yeezy brand. In this role, Doe alleges he was tasked with investigating people close to Kanye, including his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and his current wife, Bianca Censori.

According to the lawsuit, Doe claims Kanye instructed him to hire private investigators to spy on Censori during a trip to Australia and probe alleged criminal links within the Kardashian family, including supposed ties to sex trafficking. These investigations were reportedly conducted without Censori’s knowledge or consent, raising serious ethical and legal concerns.

Doe also claims Kanye’s behavior became increasingly erratic around May 2024, coinciding with the rapper’s use of nitrous oxide and the installation of $850,000 titanium teeth. The lawsuit echoes past allegations made by Kanye’s former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, who previously accused the rapper of becoming addicted to the substance.

In a chilling turn, the lawsuit also claims that after Doe reported alleged child abuse at Kanye’s controversial Donda Academy, he was subjected to verbal threats and intimidation. Kanye allegedly told Doe, “You’re f— dead to me,” and played recordings of “scary voices” threatening harm. This toxic work environment, combined with the emotional toll of Kanye’s demands, led Doe to experience severe emotional distress and seek medical treatment.

Doe is suing for emotional distress, labor-code violations, unpaid wages, and retaliation, seeking a significant settlement. The lawsuit adds to Kanye’s mounting legal troubles, including recent allegations of workplace abuse at Donda Academy and previous claims of racial discrimination and unpaid labor at Yeezy.

Kanye’s legal team has yet to respond to the lawsuit.