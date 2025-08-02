Country Legend Jeannie Seely Dies at 85: Grand Ole Opry Honors Her Historic Legacy

Jeannie Seely, Grammy winner, country music pioneer, and Grand Ole Opry legend, passed away on August 1, 2025, at age 85 due to complications from an intestinal infection. She died at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee, after battling serious health issues since fall 2024, including multiple back and abdominal surgeries.

Born in Titusville, Pennsylvania, Seely began performing on local radio at age 11 and television by 16. Her career took off in California before she moved to Nashville, where she signed with Monument Records. Her breakout hit, Don’t Touch Me, won her a Grammy and cemented her place in country music history.

In 1967, Seely became a Grand Ole Opry member and broke ground as the first woman to regularly host segments — and the first to wear a miniskirt on the iconic stage. She performed more than 5,000 times at the Opry, more than any artist in its 100-year history.

- Advertisement -

Beyond performance, Seely was a powerful songwriter, with her songs recorded by Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, Dottie West, and more. She also appeared in films, stage productions, and hosted her long-running Sundays with Seely show on SiriusXM.

In her later years, Seely remained creatively active. Her 2020 album An American Classic and 2025 song tribute by rising women artists showcased her lasting influence. Just months before her passing, SAG-AFTRA honored her by naming their Studio Space on Music Row after her.

Seely is survived by family, friends, and her beloved cat Corrie. She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Ward and three siblings. A memorial service will be announced.

Saturday night’s Grand Ole Opry show will be dedicated to Seely, with tributes expected from across the country music world.