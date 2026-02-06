back to top
Jaden Bojsen and David Guetta Flip a Diana Ross Classic

Jaden Bojsen reunites with David Guetta for 'Upside Down,' a 2026 tech-house rework of the Diana Ross classic. Discover the story behind the collaboration.

By Echo Langford
The powerhouse duo of Jaden Bojsen and David Guetta returns to the spotlight with “Upside Down,” a high-energy tech-house reimagining of Diana Ross’s iconic 1980 anthem. This release follows the massive success of their 2024 hit “Let’s Go,” which recently surpassed 200 million streams on Spotify, proving that their studio chemistry is far from a one-hit wonder.

A New Edge for a Timeless Hook

Rather than leaning on a predictable sample, Bojsen and Guetta dismantle the original’s recognizable vocal and reconstruct it into a lean, club-focused weapon. The 2026 rework signals a pivot toward a tighter tech-house sound—a lane that feels revitalizing for Guetta’s seasoned discography while allowing Bojsen’s sharp production instincts to shine. The result is a track that balances deep-rooted nostalgia with the engineering required for modern peak-time sets.

From Boy Band Frontman to Production Powerhouse

Jaden Bojsen’s trajectory in the industry is a testament to artistic evolution. Before dominating dance floors, he rose to prominence as the frontman of the boy band New District, earning a US Teen Choice Award and BRAVO’s Golden Theme along the way. Now based in Los Angeles, Bojsen has successfully transitioned from teen idol to a heavyweight producer.

His resume now boasts:

  • Over 4 billion views on TikTok.

  • High-profile collaborations with artists like Birdy.

  • A prestigious remix credit for techno legend Green Velvet.

By combining his background in pop songwriting with a refined electronic palette, Bojsen has found a unique niche that resonates across both digital platforms and global festivals. “Upside Down” isn’t just a tribute to the past; it is a clear statement of where dance music is headed in 2026.

