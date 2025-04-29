Jack Black Breaks Billboard Record With “Steve’s Lava Chicken” from A Minecraft Movie

Jack Black has set a brand new Billboard record — and he did it in just 34 seconds. His latest song, “Steve’s Lava Chicken,” featured in the blockbuster A Minecraft Movie, has officially debuted at No. 77 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the shortest song ever to chart on the prestigious singles list.

The comedic track, co-written with A Minecraft Movie director Jared Hess, captures a hilarious moment in the film where Steve, voiced by Black, teaches his friends about the art of cooking chicken with lava. Delivered with Black’s signature energy, the quick tune includes playful lyrics like: “La-la-la-lava, ch-ch-ch-chicken/Steve’s Lava Chicken/yeah, it’s tasty as hell…” — ending with a falsetto that fans are already quoting online.

Previously, the record for shortest song to chart belonged to Kid Cudi’s 37-second interlude “Beautiful Trip.” With “Steve’s Lava Chicken,” Jack Black now holds the title by a slim three-second margin.

This marks Black’s second entry onto the Hot 100. In 2023, he scored a hit with “Peaches” from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which peaked at No. 56. Clearly, his knack for viral soundtrack moments tied to video game movies is becoming a winning formula.

The success of A Minecraft Movie has been monumental as well, grossing over $816 million worldwide in just its first four weekends. In response to the movie’s chaotic and celebratory screenings, Warner Bros. has launched a series of “Block Party” events in cinemas across North America, encouraging audiences to embrace the wild spirit of the film. Fans can find Block Party screenings via Fandango and experience “Steve’s Lava Chicken” with full, uninhibited enthusiasm.

With his latest record-breaking achievement, Jack Black proves once again that sometimes, the shortest moments can make the biggest impact.