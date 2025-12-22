Grammys 2026: Paul Simon, Cher, Chaka Khan Join the Immortals Club

The Grammys are doing what they do best when they slow down the hype cycle and zoom out. Legacy mode: on.

The Recording Academy has officially announced the artists receiving Lifetime Achievement Awards at the 2026 Grammys, and the list reads like a masterclass in music history.

Paul Simon, Cher, Chaka Khan, and Carlos Santana will be honored in person, while Whitney Houston and Fela Kuti will receive posthumous recognition. Six names. Six seismic careers. Zero debate.

The awards will be presented during the Special Merit Awards Ceremony on January 31, 2026, at Los Angeles’ Wilshire Ebell Theatre, one night before the main Grammy broadcast on February 1 at the Crypto.com Arena.

This isn’t a nostalgia trophy. The Lifetime Achievement Award is reserved for performers whose creative output permanently reshaped recorded music. Translation: artists who didn’t just make hits, but built blueprints.

Paul Simon rewired songwriting with intellect and emotional precision.

Cher turned reinvention into an art form decades before pop stars made “eras” a thing.

Chaka Khan gave funk and R&B a voice that still gets sampled, studied, and feared.

Carlos Santana fused rock, jazz, and Latin rhythms so seamlessly that genres stopped mattering.

And then there’s legacy beyond life.

Whitney Houston’s voice remains an industry standard that nobody has topped.

Fela Kuti didn’t just invent Afrobeat. He weaponized it politically and culturally.

Different sounds. Same impact. Permanent.

More Honors, Same Night

The Special Merit ceremony will also include Trustees Awards for Bernie Taupin, Sylvia Rhone, and Eddie Palmieri, recognizing behind-the-scenes architects who shaped careers, catalogs, and culture.

Meanwhile, the Technical Grammy Award goes to composer and researcher John Chowning, a name casual listeners may not know, but electronic music definitely does. FM synthesis changed everything. Period.

While legends take their bows, the future is already loud.

Kendrick Lamar leads the Grammy 2026 nominations with nine nods, reinforcing his run as hip-hop’s most consistent heavyweight.

The Best New Artist category feels especially Gen Z-coded this year, featuring names like Addison Rae, Olivia Dean, KATSEYE, sombr, Lola Young, and Alex Warren. TikTok, alt-pop, global crossover energy. The pipeline is wide open.