When Damon Albarn links up with Joe Talbot, you don’t just get a song — you get a seismic mood. Gorillaz have dropped “The God of Lying,” their latest single from the upcoming album The Mountain (due March 20 via KONG), and it’s as eerie, hypnotic, and layered as fans could hope for.

A Collision of Worlds: Gorillaz x IDLES

At first glance, Gorillaz and IDLES might seem like musical opposites — one a genre-blending cartoon collective, the other a Bristol-born post-punk firestorm. But “The God of Lying” finds their worlds meeting in a shared disquiet. The track, co-written by Albarn and IDLES frontman Joe Talbot, was recorded across London, Devon, and Mumbai, and features the haunting sound of Ajay Prasanna’s bansuri (an Indian bamboo flute) and percussionist Viraj Acharya, weaving a global texture into the mix.

The result? A woozy, dub-inflected trip that feels equal parts Gorillaz classic and something altogether new. Think the existential haze of “Clint Eastwood” with the unsettling edge of a late-night IDLES confession.

Inside “The God of Lying”

The song unfurls slowly — like fog creeping through an alley. Talbot’s vocals slur and simmer, drifting through the mix with deliberate weariness. Over thick basslines and eerie space-dub echoes, Albarn’s touch is unmistakable: melancholy dressed in groove.

In typical Gorillaz fashion, even the band’s animated frontman 2D chimed in with a cryptic statement:

“Can I tell you a secret? Doubt is very tiring but questioning things is really good for you.”

That sentiment fits perfectly with the song’s tone — a meditation on uncertainty, deceit, and the blurry line between truth and self-delusion. It’s philosophical pop wrapped in murky rhythm.

The Mountain Is Coming

The Mountain marks Gorillaz’s first full-length release since 2023’s Cracker Island, and from what we’ve heard so far — including “The Happy Dictator” featuring Sparks, and “The Manifesto” with Trueno and a posthumous appearance by Proof — Albarn is building an ambitious, borderless soundscape.

The guest list reads like a fever dream: Johnny Marr, Yasiin Bey, Anoushka Shankar, Omar Souleyman, Gruff Rhys, The Roots’ Black Thought, and more. Each collaborator represents a different corner of the musical globe, pulling The Mountain into uncharted alt-pop territory.

What’s Next for Gorillaz

With The Mountain set for a March 20 release, Gorillaz are teasing a new phase — less pop spectacle, more introspection. Albarn has hinted that the record explores “belief systems and illusions,” and “The God of Lying” feels like the thesis statement. Expect surreal visuals, a few surprise collaborators, and perhaps another round of immersive live experiences that blur the line between concert and concept art.

Whether you’re an old-school Demon Days devotee or a new fan discovering Gorillaz through TikTok, this era feels like a full-circle moment — the band confronting the myths they helped create.

FAQ

1. When will Gorillaz’ new album The Mountain be released?

The Mountain is out March 20, 2025, via KONG.

2. Who features on “The God of Lying”?

The track features IDLES’ frontman Joe Talbot, bansuri player Ajay Prasanna, and percussionist Viraj Acharya.

3. What genre is “The God of Lying”?

It blends dub, reggae, and electronic elements — a moody, atmospheric sound that echoes Gorillaz classics like “Clint Eastwood.”