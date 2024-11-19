Dua Lipa’s Stunning Royal Albert Hall Performance: Live Album and CBS Special Announced

Dua Lipa Announces Live Album and CBS Special from Royal Albert Hall Performance

Dua Lipa is set to make her October 17 performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall unforgettable with the release of her first live album, Dua Lipa Live From the Royal Albert Hall, arriving December 6. Recorded during her one-night-only show, the album showcases the full tracklist of her latest project, Radical Optimism, reimagined with orchestral brilliance, as well as several fan-favorite hits.

The show, which included a 43-piece orchestra and a 14-member choir, was more than just a concert — it was a spectacle. For fans who couldn’t attend, there’s even more exciting news: her primetime special An Evening With Dua Lipa will air on CBS and Paramount+ on December 15.

Lipa described the performance as a career highlight, saying, “For the longest time, I’ve had this idea to reimagine my music with an orchestra. When I was making Radical Optimism, I envisioned how these songs would transform live, and the Royal Albert Hall gave me the perfect stage to celebrate and reconstruct them. It was a truly thrilling experience.”

The CBS special will combine the concert’s awe-inspiring moments with intimate interviews in which Lipa shares stories about her journey, artistic vision, and what went into creating this remarkable performance.

Mark your calendars: The live album drops December 6, followed by her CBS and Paramount+ special airing December 15. Pre-save the album now to relive the magic of Dua Lipa live at the Royal Albert Hall!

Dua Lipa Live From the Royal Albert Hall tracklist:

“Overture (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)”

“End Of An Era (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)”

“Houdini (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)”

“Training Season (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)”

“These Walls (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)”

“Whatcha Doing (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)”

“French Exit (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)”

“Illusion (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)”

“Falling Forever (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)”

“Anything For Love (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)”

“Maria (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)”

“Happy For You (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)”

“Love Again (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)”

“Pretty Please (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)”

“Levitating (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)”

“Sunshine (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)”

“Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) (Live from the Royal Albert Hall) “

“Be The One (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)”

“Dance The Night (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)”

“Don’t Start Now (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)”

