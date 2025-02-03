Drake and PartyNextDoor Announce New Album ‘$exy $ongs 4 U’

Drake and PartyNextDoor have officially announced their long-awaited collaborative album, ‘$exy $ongs 4 U’, set to drop next Friday, February 14. The news was confirmed via a teaser clip shared on Drake’s Instagram, giving fans a first taste of what’s to come.

The teaser video features three women in a karaoke room—one singing into a microphone while the others engage in conversation. PartyNextDoor’s vocals play in the background, setting the mood before the camera shifts to Drake, who is seen lounging on a sofa. As the track plays, he starts lip-syncing along, further hyping up the release.

Fans have speculated that this project could be the same mystery album Drake hinted at during his Toronto performance last summer. Given the duo’s past success with hits like “Come and See Me” and “Recognize,” expectations are high for this new R&B and hip-hop fusion.

With Valentine’s Day as the release date, it’s clear that ‘$exy $ongs 4 U’ is set to deliver smooth, sultry vibes. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Drake and PartyNextDoor, or just love a good R&B collaboration, this is one album you won’t want to miss.