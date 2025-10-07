Diddy Requests Transfer to Low-Security Prison

Diddy Requests Transfer to Low-Security New Jersey Prison, Calls Brooklyn Jail Conditions “Inhumane”

Sean “Diddy” Combs isn’t staying quiet about his prison time. The hip-hop mogul, sentenced to 50 months behind bars for sex trafficking-related charges, is now asking a federal judge to move him out of Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) and into a low-security facility in New Jersey. His reason? Conditions he calls “inhumane.”

The Sentence: Four Years, Half a Million Fine

Back in July 2025, Diddy was found guilty of two counts of transporting women for prostitution — a case that shook both the music industry and his fan base. The judge handed down a sentence of just over four years, plus a $500,000 fine. Since September 2024, he’s been held at the MDC in Brooklyn, a notoriously harsh federal detention center.

But according to Diddy and his legal team, the conditions there are unbearable. In a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian, he described his cell as cramped, windowless, lacking drinkable water, and unsafe. “I fear for my life,” he wrote, calling the facility unfit for rehabilitation.

- Advertisement -

Why He Wants Out

Through his attorneys, Diddy has asked to be transferred to FCI Fort Dix, a low-security prison in New Jersey. His lawyer, Teny Geragos, outlined why this move matters: the facility offers the Residential Drug Abuse Treatment Program (RDAP), a structured 6–12 month rehabilitation program that could potentially reduce his sentence by up to a year.

Diddy claims the MDC doesn’t offer programs like RDAP, leaving him stuck without meaningful opportunities for recovery or growth. “These months have been the first time in 25 years that I’ve been sober,” he told the court. “I lost my way, caught up in drugs and excess.”

The transfer, he argues, would not only give him access to drug rehab and educational courses but also allow him more family visits. On top of that, he has started teaching entrepreneurship classes to fellow inmates, passing on business skills he honed as one of hip-hop’s biggest moguls.

The Bigger Legal Picture

Of course, this isn’t the only legal move from Combs’ camp. His defense team has already filed an appeal against the conviction itself, claiming the judge interfered with jury deliberations and questioning the fairness of the verdict. That appeal is still pending.

And then there’s the political twist: Diddy has officially requested a presidential pardon from Donald Trump. Speaking to CNN, Trump confirmed that Combs’ name was among those asking for clemency. But the former president seemed skeptical, pointing to Diddy’s past criticisms of him: “That makes it harder,” Trump admitted.

Why This Story Matters

Diddy’s downfall is one of the most dramatic in hip-hop history. Once seen as an untouchable mogul — from Bad Boy Records to Cîroc vodka to his cultural dominance — he’s now battling to improve prison conditions and arguing for his right to rehabilitation.

For the culture, it’s a reminder of how quickly power and influence can collapse. For the prison reform conversation, it shines a light on the conditions at MDC Brooklyn, a facility that has been under fire for years over inhumane treatment and lack of resources.

- Advertisement -

And for hip-hop fans, it’s surreal. This is the same man who once rapped “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop.” Now he’s trying to stop the system from swallowing him whole.

What’s Next?

Judge Subramanian hasn’t yet ruled on Diddy’s request for transfer. In the past, he’s already denied motions to overturn the conviction or call for a retrial, so the outcome is far from guaranteed.

If the transfer is approved, Diddy could enter the RDAP program, shorten his sentence, and serve time in a less brutal environment. If not, he’ll remain at MDC Brooklyn until his projected release in November 2028.

Either way, the next chapters of this saga will continue to play out both in the courts and in the headlines — where Diddy, for better or worse, has always known how to stay.

FAQ Section

Q1: Why is Diddy in prison?

A1: In July 2025, Diddy was convicted of two counts related to transporting women for prostitution. He received a 50-month sentence and a $500,000 fine.

Q2: What prison is Diddy asking to be transferred to?

A2: He’s requesting a move from MDC Brooklyn to FCI Fort Dix, a low-security facility in New Jersey that offers drug rehab and educational programs.

Q3: Could Diddy get out earlier than 2028?

A3: Yes, if accepted into the RDAP program at Fort Dix, his sentence could be reduced by up to a year. Otherwise, his current release date is set for November 2028.