Dawn Richard Sues Sean “Diddy” Combs: Allegations of Abuse and Misconduct Revealed

Dawn Richard, the former member of the hit group Danity Kane, has filed a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, alleging severe abuse and misconduct. According to the court documents obtained by TMZ and Pitchfork, Richard is seeking justice for the alleged mistreatment she endured during her time working with the renowned music mogul.

The lawsuit, filed on September 10 in a New York federal court, details a harrowing history between Richard and Diddy that began in the early 2000s with the reality show Making the Band. Richard claims that Diddy subjected her and her fellow contestants to verbal abuse, including derogatory remarks and threats. She also accuses Diddy of neglecting their basic needs, such as adequate food and rest, and of using his position to exploit her financially.

The lawsuit further alleges that Richard witnessed Diddy’s abusive behavior towards his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. She describes instances where Diddy was verbally and physically abusive towards Ventura and other women. Richard also recounts personal experiences of abuse, including being groped without consent and being locked in a car for hours.

Richard’s complaint includes 21 counts against Diddy, including sexual assault, battery, and sex trafficking. The lawsuit also highlights the financial exploitation Richard suffered, including unpaid wages and royalties amounting to over $1.5 million.

This lawsuit follows recent allegations made by Cassie Ventura, who sued Diddy for sexual assault and physical abuse. Ventura’s case has prompted other women to come forward with similar allegations, adding to the growing scrutiny of Diddy’s behavior.

Diddy has broadly denied these allegations, though he has admitted to inappropriate behavior in a separate video apology. The ongoing legal battles and investigations into Diddy’s actions continue to unfold, with several lawsuits and federal inquiries still in progress.