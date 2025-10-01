Fourteen years after he first topped the poll, David Guetta has once again been named the World’s No.1 DJ in DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs 2025. It’s a historic fifth victory for the French superstar, putting him level with Martin Garrix and Armin van Buuren — the only other DJs to reach the five-time milestone.

And in true Guetta fashion, the moment wasn’t just about the title. For the first time in history, the announcement went down live in Ibiza at superclub UNVRS, where Guetta delivered a two-hour headline set in front of an ecstatic crowd.

“It still means a lot to me,” Guetta told fans. “The greatest feeling in my life is still, truly, playing new music for people and seeing their reactions.”

- Advertisement -

A Relentless Year of Music and Reinvention

2025 has been nothing short of relentless for Guetta. He’s released over a dozen tracks — more than one per month — spanning genres and moods. From trap-infused cuts like Lucky with MORTEN, to euphoric festival anthems alongside Afrojack, Martin Garrix, and even a soulful new single with Sia, Guetta has shown once again that he refuses to be boxed in.

“I still make music every single day,” he revealed. “Even when I want a break, I just switch to a different style. That’s how I keep the passion alive.”

He’s also hinted at what’s next: experimenting with Motown-inspired compositions and acoustic-electronic blends — a shift that could surprise fans who know him best for club-shaking drops and pop-meets-EDM bangers.

Ibiza, The Monolith & Global Domination

While his productions dominate streaming, Guetta’s live shows remain on another level. His ambitious Ibiza residency, Galactic Circus at UNVRS, became one of the island’s most talked-about parties — four-hour marathon sets that blended house, tech-house, and improvisation.

Globally, he took his sci-fi-inspired live show “The Monolith” to stadiums like Paris’ Stade de France and Saudi Arabia’s AlUla, playing in front of towering LED structures and futuristic visuals. Few DJs today can sell out hard-ticket arenas, but Guetta has proven once again he’s not just a festival staple — he’s an arena-level force.

The Top 5: A Clash of Titans

Behind Guetta, this year’s Top 5 was packed with familiar names:

Martin Garrix — No.2, after holding the crown last year. - Advertisement -

Alok — climbing to No.3, his highest ever, powered by a global fanbase.

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike — at No.4, still Tomorrowland royalty.

Armin van Buuren — returning to the Top 5 and collecting the Outstanding Contribution Award.

Meanwhile, Charlotte de Witte defended her throne as the World’s No.1 Techno DJ, while FISHER snagged the World’s No.1 House DJ title. Rising names like Michael Bibi, Nico Moreno, and Miss Monique shook up the rankings, signaling a new generation ready to take the stage.

Why This Win Matters

David Guetta’s victory is more than a personal milestone. It shows how electronic music continues to reinvent itself while bridging generations. From TikTok-fueled anthems to deep Ibiza residencies, Guetta is playing both sides: the pop superstar and the underground selector.

At 57, he’s not just holding on — he’s still setting the pace. And in a dance world that often chews up and spits out talent, that kind of longevity feels revolutionary.

Conclusion

David Guetta’s fifth coronation as the World’s No.1 DJ is a reminder that in electronic music, cycles matter. Artists come and go, trends rise and fall, but the ones who last are those who adapt without losing their spark.

For Guetta, the story isn’t about nostalgia. It’s about proving, year after year, that he can still surprise, still excite, and still bring the world together on the dancefloor.

The throne may shift hands again soon — but for now, it’s David Guetta’s world, and the rest of us are just dancing in it.

❓ FAQ Section

Q1: Who is the World’s No.1 DJ in 2025?

David Guetta was crowned the World’s No.1 DJ in DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs 2025, marking his fifth time winning the title.

Q2: How many times has David Guetta won DJ Mag’s No.1 DJ award?

Guetta has won five times — in 2011, 2020, 2021, 2023, and now 2025.

Q3: Where was the 2025 DJ Mag Top 100 DJs award ceremony held?

For the first time ever, the ceremony took place live in Ibiza, at the superclub UNVRS.