David Guetta Ignites HAVEN’s Viral Hit “I Run” Remix

Some songs refuse to die. HAVEN’s “I Run” is one of them.

After a chaotic rise, sudden disappearance, and full internet-side-eye moment, the viral dance track is officially back in the spotlight thanks to a peak-hour remix from David Guetta. And yeah, this one hits different.

Originally, “I Run” exploded last fall. TikTok went feral, playlists followed, and Spotify’s U.S. chart pushed it all the way up to No. 11. Then came the plot twist. The song was abruptly pulled from major platforms after allegations surfaced that its vocals were AI-generated and closely resembled Jorja Smith. Spotify stepped in, citing a strict ban on artist impersonation and confirming no royalties were paid.

Messy? Absolutely. The end? Not even close.

Instead of fading into “remember that weird TikTok song?” territory, “I Run” rebooted with newly recorded vocals from Kaitlin Aragon. Same hypnotic topline. Zero controversy. Clean slate.

Enter David Guetta.

The French hitmaker keeps the soul of the original intact but flips the energy into full festival mode. His remix leans hard into tension-and-release dynamics, stretching the jittery pulse of the track into a pressure-cooker build before unloading thick, tech house basslines designed for hands-in-the-air chaos.

It’s not subtle. It’s not meant to be. This is Guetta doing what he does best: turning internet heat into global dancefloor currency.

The numbers already tell the story. “I Run” has racked up over 100 million streams worldwide, cracked the Top 10 of both the UK and U.S. Billboard Electronic charts, and locked down the No. 1 spot on the Global Dance Shazam Chart. On TikTok alone, the track has soundtracked more than 1.4 million creations.

Guetta’s remix feels like the final evolution. This is the version that lives at 1:30 a.m., lights strobing, bass rattling your ribcage.

The release lands during a massive moment in Guetta’s career. He’s currently nominated for Best Remixed Recording at the GRAMMYs for his remix of “Golden” from the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack. Add recent wins like “Gone Gone Gone” crossing 100 million streams and his RAYE remix topping the UK Club Chart, and the momentum is very real.

Oh, and he’s gearing up for year two of his Galactic Circus residency at [UNVRS] in Ibiza. Because of course he is.

FAQ

Why was “I Run” removed from Spotify originally?

The track was removed amid allegations that its original vocals were AI-generated and too similar to Jorja Smith, violating Spotify’s impersonation rules.

Who sings the current version of “I Run”?

The re-released version features newly recorded vocals by Kaitlin Aragon, giving the track a clean and official reset.

Where can I listen to the David Guetta remix of “I Run”?

The remix is now available on all major streaming platforms.