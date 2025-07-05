BLACKPINK “Ready to Jump”: K-Pop Queens Return With Explosive Teaser

BLACKPINK is back, and they’re making noise — literally. After a two-year hiatus, the K-pop supergroup has dropped a 17-second teaser for a brand-new track titled “Ready to Jump,” just one day before launching their massive Deadline World Tour. The clip, released on July 4 through BLACKPINK’s official social media, features all four members — Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé — hyping fans up with the question: “Are you ready to jump?”

With pounding club-ready beats, futuristic visuals, and the word “Jump” flashing in dusty rose tones, the teaser left no doubt that BLACKPINK’s comeback is anything but quiet. Fans immediately flooded the comments, with even artists like Diplo chiming in: “SO READY.”

YG Entertainment confirmed that the new track will debut during the group’s two-night concert at Goyang Stadium on July 5 and 6, marking the start of their global tour — their first all-stadium run, set to end in January 2026 in Hong Kong.

- Advertisement -

The song teaser is more than just hype; it’s symbolic. The phrase “DO NOT JUMP” first appeared on a map of Seoul on BLACKPINK’s website, igniting fan speculation. Now, with the official teaser, it’s confirmed: the group is ready to leap into a bold new era.

After solo ventures and a brief silence, BLACKPINK is once again united — and if this teaser is any clue, “Ready to Jump” is set to become a generational anthem.