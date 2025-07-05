back to top
Greek Edition

BLACKPINK “Ready to Jump”: K-Pop Queens Return With Explosive Teaser

BLACKPINK reunite for “Ready to Jump” after nearly 3 years, kicking off their Deadline World Tour with a high-energy debut in Seoul.

By Hit Channel
In
K-Pop
BLACKPINK 2025 comeback teaser by Lisa - new album and tour

BLACKPINK is back, and they’re making noise — literally. After a two-year hiatus, the K-pop supergroup has dropped a 17-second teaser for a brand-new track titled “Ready to Jump,” just one day before launching their massive Deadline World Tour. The clip, released on July 4 through BLACKPINK’s official social media, features all four members — Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé — hyping fans up with the question: “Are you ready to jump?”

With pounding club-ready beats, futuristic visuals, and the word “Jump” flashing in dusty rose tones, the teaser left no doubt that BLACKPINK’s comeback is anything but quiet. Fans immediately flooded the comments, with even artists like Diplo chiming in: “SO READY.”

YG Entertainment confirmed that the new track will debut during the group’s two-night concert at Goyang Stadium on July 5 and 6, marking the start of their global tour — their first all-stadium run, set to end in January 2026 in Hong Kong.

- Advertisement -

The song teaser is more than just hype; it’s symbolic. The phrase “DO NOT JUMP” first appeared on a map of Seoul on BLACKPINK’s website, igniting fan speculation. Now, with the official teaser, it’s confirmed: the group is ready to leap into a bold new era.

After solo ventures and a brief silence, BLACKPINK is once again united — and if this teaser is any clue, “Ready to Jump” is set to become a generational anthem.

- Advertisement -

Dive Deeper on Hit-Channel:

Follow Hit-Channel.com on Google News to be the first to know the latest updates on music, tech, health, and other interesting news. You can also follow Hit-Channel.com on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Spotify.

SciTech Health Hub

Load more

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Sunday, July 6, 2025

© 2025, Hit Channel. All rights reserved