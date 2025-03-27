Billy Joel: And So It Goes – HBO’s New Documentary Explores His Life & Music

HBO is set to release Billy Joel: And So It Goes, a two-part documentary exploring the legendary musician’s life, career, and deeply personal songwriting. Directed by Susan Lacy—known for her acclaimed work on American Masters, as well as documentaries on Jane Fonda and Steven Spielberg—the film promises an in-depth look at the man behind the music.

Premiering this summer, And So It Goes will feature rare performances, never-before-seen home videos, personal photographs, and exclusive interviews with Joel himself. Unlike previous documentaries that focused on specific concerts, this project will delve into the emotional highs and lows that shaped Joel’s artistry, from love and loss to the personal struggles reflected in his lyrics.

Director Susan Lacy shared her excitement about the project, noting that even longtime fans may be surprised by the autobiographical depth of Joel’s songs. “For those who think they know Joel’s story, as well as those who are not as familiar, I believe this two-part film is both a revelation and a surprise,” she stated.

The documentary is produced by Lacy and Jessica Levin, alongside Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner, and Hollywood powerhouses Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman. With HBO Documentary Films backing the project, expectations are high for a compelling and honest portrayal of one of music’s most enduring icons.

From Piano Man to Vienna, Billy Joel’s songs have narrated generations of experiences. Now, And So It Goes will finally bring the full story behind his music to the screen.