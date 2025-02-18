Backstreet Boys Extend Las Vegas Sphere Residency With New Dates

The Backstreet Boys are giving fans more chances to catch their highly anticipated Las Vegas Sphere residency. Due to overwhelming demand, the legendary pop group has added three new performances to their Into The Millennium residency, bringing the total number of shows to 12.

Originally announced on February 12, the residency was set to take place over three weekends in July, with dates running from July 11 to July 27. Now, the newly added performances on August 1, 2, and 3 will extend the Backstreet Boys’ stay at the groundbreaking Sphere venue, offering even more opportunities for fans to experience their biggest hits in an immersive, state-of-the-art setting.

The Into The Millennium residency promises a spectacular showcase of the band’s iconic discography, featuring classics like I Want It That Way, Larger Than Life, and Quit Playing Games (With My Heart), all enhanced by the Sphere’s cutting-edge visuals and sound technology.

As of now, it remains unclear whether additional dates will be added, but with such high demand, more shows could be on the horizon. Fans looking to attend should act fast, as tickets for the newly announced August dates are expected to sell quickly.

Check out the full list of Backstreet Boys Into The Millennium Sphere dates and get ready for an unforgettable Las Vegas experience with one of the biggest boybands of all time.

July

11 – Las Vegas Sphere – Las Vegas, NV

12 – Las Vegas Sphere – Las Vegas, NV

13 – Las Vegas Sphere – Las Vegas, NV

18 – Las Vegas Sphere – Las Vegas, NV

19 – Las Vegas Sphere – Las Vegas, NV

20 – Las Vegas Sphere – Las Vegas, NV

25 – Las Vegas Sphere – Las Vegas, NV

26 – Las Vegas Sphere – Las Vegas, NV

27 – Las Vegas Sphere – Las Vegas, NV

August

01 – Las Vegas Sphere – Las Vegas, NV

02 – Las Vegas Sphere – Las Vegas, NV

03 – Las Vegas Sphere – Las Vegas, NV