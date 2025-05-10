back to top
Avril Lavigne & Simple Plan Reunite on Nostalgic Pop-Punk Track “Young & Dumb”

The two Canadian pop-punk powerhouses celebrate their long-standing friendship with a brand new single and music video packed with raw emotion and memories.

By Echo Langford
In
Pop

Avril Lavigne and Simple Plan are taking fans on a nostalgic ride back to their roots with the release of their new collaborative single, “Young & Dumb.” Dropped on May 9, 2025 via Big Noise, the track is a heartfelt ode to youth, friendship, and the Canadian pop-punk scene that launched them both into global fame in the early 2000s.

Produced by genre veteran John Feldmann, “Young & Dumb” blends punchy guitars and earnest lyrics, rekindling the high-energy spirit that defined their early days. The single marks their third collaboration, following their first joint appearance in 2003 and a more recent team-up in 2024. This time, the chemistry is undeniable—both musically and emotionally.

The accompanying music video enhances the nostalgia, featuring behind-the-scenes tour footage, throwback clips, and candid moments that reflect the duo’s two-decade-long bond. Lavigne dedicated the track to the fans who’ve supported them over the years, while Simple Plan described the experience as a “full circle moment” in their careers.

“Young & Dumb” also sets the tone for the second leg of Lavigne’s “Greatest Hits” tour, where Simple Plan will replace All Time Low as the opening act. The pairing promises a double shot of pop-punk energy that will surely become one of the tour’s defining highlights.

Their reunion doesn’t just celebrate past glories—it reaffirms both artists’ relevance in the evolving pop-punk revival.

