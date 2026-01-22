A$AP Rocky is back outside. For real this time.
After nearly a decade without a full studio album, the Harlem heavyweight just announced the “Don’t Be Dumb World Tour”, a massive 42-date global run that finally brings DON’T BE DUMB to the stage. This is Rocky’s first world tour tied to an album in eight years, and the timing feels intentional. Not rushed. Not nostalgic. Locked in.
The tour kicks off May 27 in Chicago at the United Center and storms through North America before crossing the Atlantic for a full European and UK leg, wrapping up September 30 in Paris at Accor Arena. From arenas to major festivals, Rocky is clearly aiming big. Again.
A Long-Awaited Return, Done Properly
DON’T BE DUMB, released last week, isn’t just a comeback album. It’s a reset. Billboard already called it a project that “rewards patience,” pointing to Rocky’s sharper melodic instincts and more reflective bars. Fans clearly agreed. The album crossed 1 million Spotify pre-saves, making it the most pre-saved hip-hop album on the platform. No gimmicks. Just anticipation.
That hype didn’t come out of nowhere. Over the past year, Rocky’s been everywhere except the studio spotlight. Two A24 films. A Spike Lee collaboration. A Golden Globe moment. Co-chairing the Met Gala. Creative director at Ray-Ban. Chanel house ambassador. Fashion kids stayed fed. Music fans waited. Now both worlds collide.
Tour Dates That Actually Make Sense
The North American run hits all the right cities. Chicago, Toronto, New York, LA, Houston, Atlanta. No weird gaps. No skipping markets. Festival stops like Governors Ball and I-DAYS Milan add extra chaos. Europe gets proper love too, with arena shows across London, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm, Amsterdam, and more.
This isn’t a victory lap. It’s a statement tour.
Tickets, Presales, and the Fine Print
The global general on-sale goes live January 27 at 9:00 AM local time via asaprocky.com.
Artist presales start earlier. North America gets access on January 23, while EU and UK fans can jump in from January 21 using the password DONTBEDUMB.
Cash App Card holders get early U.S. access plus some real perks. Exclusive ticket access, a limited-edition DON’T BE DUMB vinyl with merch purchases, and even custom card designs by Rocky himself. Capitalism, but make it stylish.
VIP packages are also on deck. Think premium seats, behind-the-scenes access, private lounges, and collectible merch. If you want the full cinematic experience, that’s the lane.
- It kicks off May 27, 2026, in Chicago at the United Center.
- The tour includes 42 dates across North America, Europe, and the UK.
- General tickets go on sale January 27 at 9:00 AM local time, with multiple presales available earlier.
“DON’T BE DUMB WORLD TOUR” 2026 Dates:
May 27 – Chicago – United Center
May 29 – Cleveland – Rocket Arena
May 31 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
June 1 – Montreal – Bell Centre
June 2 – Boston – TD Garden
June 4 – Philadelphia – Xfinity Mobile Arena
June 7 – New York – The Governors Ball
June 8 – Baltimore – CFG Bank Arena
June 11 – Atlanta – State Farm Arena
June 12 – Charlotte, N.C. – Spectrum Center
June 14 – Orlando, Fla. – Kia Center
June 15 – Miami – Kaseya Center
June 18 – Dallas – American Airlines Center
June 19 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center
June 20 – Houston – Toyota Center
June 23 – Phoenix – Mortgage Matchup Center
June 25 – San Francisco – Chase Center
June 26 – Las Vegas – MGM Grand Garden Arena
June 27 – Los Angeles – Kia Forum
June 30 – Seattle – Climate Pledge Arena
July 1 – Vancouver, B.C. – Rogers Arena
July 3 – Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place
July 4 – Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome
July 8 – Detroit – Little Caesars Arena
July 11 – Newark, N.J. – Prudential Center
Aug. 25 – Brussels – ING Arena
Aug. 27 – Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome
Aug. 30 – London – O2 Arena
Sept. 2 – Dublin – 3Arena
Sept. 4 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
Sept. 5 – Manchester, U.K. – Co-op Live
Sept. 8 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Sept. 10 – Milan – I-DAYS
Sept. 11 – Munich – Olympiahalle
Sept. 13 – Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena
Sept. 16 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
Sept. 18 – Copenhagen – Royal Arena
Sept. 20 – Oslo, Norway – Unity Arena
Sept. 21 – Stockholm – Avicii Arena
Sept. 24 – Riga, Latvia – Xiaomi Arena
Sept. 25 – Kaunas, Lithuania – Zalgiris Arena
Sept. 28 – Berlin – Uber Arena
Sept. 30 – Paris – Accor Arena