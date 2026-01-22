A$AP Rocky is back outside. For real this time.

After nearly a decade without a full studio album, the Harlem heavyweight just announced the “Don’t Be Dumb World Tour”, a massive 42-date global run that finally brings DON’T BE DUMB to the stage. This is Rocky’s first world tour tied to an album in eight years, and the timing feels intentional. Not rushed. Not nostalgic. Locked in.

The tour kicks off May 27 in Chicago at the United Center and storms through North America before crossing the Atlantic for a full European and UK leg, wrapping up September 30 in Paris at Accor Arena. From arenas to major festivals, Rocky is clearly aiming big. Again.

A Long-Awaited Return, Done Properly

DON’T BE DUMB, released last week, isn’t just a comeback album. It’s a reset. Billboard already called it a project that “rewards patience,” pointing to Rocky’s sharper melodic instincts and more reflective bars. Fans clearly agreed. The album crossed 1 million Spotify pre-saves, making it the most pre-saved hip-hop album on the platform. No gimmicks. Just anticipation.

That hype didn’t come out of nowhere. Over the past year, Rocky’s been everywhere except the studio spotlight. Two A24 films. A Spike Lee collaboration. A Golden Globe moment. Co-chairing the Met Gala. Creative director at Ray-Ban. Chanel house ambassador. Fashion kids stayed fed. Music fans waited. Now both worlds collide.

Tour Dates That Actually Make Sense

The North American run hits all the right cities. Chicago, Toronto, New York, LA, Houston, Atlanta. No weird gaps. No skipping markets. Festival stops like Governors Ball and I-DAYS Milan add extra chaos. Europe gets proper love too, with arena shows across London, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm, Amsterdam, and more.

This isn’t a victory lap. It’s a statement tour.

Tickets, Presales, and the Fine Print

The global general on-sale goes live January 27 at 9:00 AM local time via asaprocky.com.

Artist presales start earlier. North America gets access on January 23, while EU and UK fans can jump in from January 21 using the password DONTBEDUMB.

Cash App Card holders get early U.S. access plus some real perks. Exclusive ticket access, a limited-edition DON’T BE DUMB vinyl with merch purchases, and even custom card designs by Rocky himself. Capitalism, but make it stylish.

VIP packages are also on deck. Think premium seats, behind-the-scenes access, private lounges, and collectible merch. If you want the full cinematic experience, that’s the lane.

“DON’T BE DUMB WORLD TOUR” 2026 Dates:

May 27 – Chicago – United Center

May 29 – Cleveland – Rocket Arena

May 31 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

June 1 – Montreal – Bell Centre

June 2 – Boston – TD Garden

June 4 – Philadelphia – Xfinity Mobile Arena

June 7 – New York – The Governors Ball

June 8 – Baltimore – CFG Bank Arena

June 11 – Atlanta – State Farm Arena

June 12 – Charlotte, N.C. – Spectrum Center

June 14 – Orlando, Fla. – Kia Center

June 15 – Miami – Kaseya Center

June 18 – Dallas – American Airlines Center

June 19 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center

June 20 – Houston – Toyota Center

June 23 – Phoenix – Mortgage Matchup Center

June 25 – San Francisco – Chase Center

June 26 – Las Vegas – MGM Grand Garden Arena

June 27 – Los Angeles – Kia Forum

June 30 – Seattle – Climate Pledge Arena

July 1 – Vancouver, B.C. – Rogers Arena

July 3 – Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place

July 4 – Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome

July 8 – Detroit – Little Caesars Arena

July 11 – Newark, N.J. – Prudential Center

Aug. 25 – Brussels – ING Arena

Aug. 27 – Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome

Aug. 30 – London – O2 Arena

Sept. 2 – Dublin – 3Arena

Sept. 4 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

Sept. 5 – Manchester, U.K. – Co-op Live

Sept. 8 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Sept. 10 – Milan – I-DAYS

Sept. 11 – Munich – Olympiahalle

Sept. 13 – Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena

Sept. 16 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Sept. 18 – Copenhagen – Royal Arena

Sept. 20 – Oslo, Norway – Unity Arena

Sept. 21 – Stockholm – Avicii Arena

Sept. 24 – Riga, Latvia – Xiaomi Arena

Sept. 25 – Kaunas, Lithuania – Zalgiris Arena

Sept. 28 – Berlin – Uber Arena

Sept. 30 – Paris – Accor Arena