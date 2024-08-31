Amelie Lens and Charlotte de Witte Tease Massive Collaboration: A Game-Changer for Techno Fans

The techno world is abuzz with excitement as Belgian heavyweights Amelie Lens and Charlotte de Witte have hinted at a groundbreaking collaboration. On August 29th, both artists took to social media with a simultaneous teaser post that has left fans eagerly speculating. The post, which features a scrolling montage of their headshots, includes a cryptic message: “Swipe for a surprise… Something big is coming.” This tantalizing hint has sparked a wave of anticipation across the techno community, with many wondering what the duo has in store.

Set to be revealed on September 5th at 16:00 (CEST), the announcement is expected to be a defining moment in the careers of both Lens and de Witte, who are known for their electrifying performances and chart-topping releases. Despite their close friendship—often showcased through selfies and behind-the-scenes glimpses at events—this marks the first official collaboration between the two techno icons.

Both artists have been instrumental in pushing the genre to new heights. Charlotte de Witte, fresh off the success of her single “Roar” on her KNTXT label, has consistently delivered powerful tracks that resonate with techno enthusiasts worldwide. Amelie Lens, on the other hand, has been curating exceptional compilations through her EXHALE imprint, highlighting emerging talents like Alex Farell, Byørn, Chemtrailz, and Farrago.

The joint effort of these two powerhouse artists is poised to make waves in the techno scene. Fans have taken to social media platforms like X to share their excitement and theories about the nature of the announcement. Some speculate it could be a massive rave in Belgium, while others hope for new collaborative music that will further solidify their status as leading figures in the techno genre.

Whatever the surprise may be, one thing is certain: the collaboration between Amelie Lens and Charlotte de Witte is set to be a monumental event in the world of techno. Mark your calendars for September 5th, and stay tuned for what promises to be an unforgettable moment in music history.

Don’t miss out on this exciting reveal—get ready for a new chapter in techno as Amelie Lens and Charlotte de Witte join forces.

Surprise! Something big is coming. Announcement September 5th at 16h (CEST) 🤐🫠 pic.twitter.com/O0K0bfpVBr — Charlotte de Witte (@CharlottedWitte) August 29, 2024