Few bands can turn a concert into a seismic event quite like AC/DC. The rock titans are plugging back in for another round, announcing an extended 2026 leg of their Power Up world tour — and yes, it’s as electrifying as you’d imagine.

The new run of dates takes the band from Brazil to Canada, proving that fifty years in, the Aussie legends still have enough voltage to light up entire continents.

The Return of the Thunder

After wrapping their triumphant 2025 shows in Australia, AC/DC will kick off the next phase of their Power Up tour on February 24 in São Paulo, Brazil, before roaring through Chile, Argentina, and Mexico, then heading north for a summer stretch across the U.S. and Canada.

- Advertisement -

The North American dates begin in Charlotte, North Carolina, on July 11, and roll through massive stadiums in Las Vegas, San Francisco, Toronto, Montreal, and New Jersey, wrapping up on September 29 in Philadelphia.

Tickets go on sale November 7 at 10 a.m. local time — except for Denver, Las Vegas, and Philadelphia, where sales begin at noon.

Full Power Up 2026 Tour Dates

South America:

Feb. 24 — São Paulo, BR @ Estádio do MorumBIS

Mar. 11 — Santiago, CL @ Parque Estadio Nacional

Mar. 23 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

Apr. 07 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros

North America:

Jul. 11 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

Jul. 15 — Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium

Jul. 19 — Madison, WI @ Camp Randall Stadium

Jul. 24 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

Jul. 28 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

Aug. 01 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 05 — San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

Aug. 09 — Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium

Aug. 13 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

Aug. 27 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 31 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

Sep. 04 — South Bend, IN @ Notre Dame Stadium

Sep. 08 — St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

Sep. 12 — Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau

Sep. 16 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

Sep. 25 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

Sep. 29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

Still “Thunderstruck” After All These Years

The Power Up tour — named after their 2020 album — isn’t just a nostalgia trip. It’s a defiant statement from one of the most consistent bands in rock history. Their recent shows have reminded fans that even after half a century, AC/DC can still ignite a crowd with “Back in Black,” “You Shook Me All Night Long,” and “Highway to Hell” as if it’s 1980 all over again.

This tour also marks AC/DC’s first extended North American run since 2016 — a huge moment considering the band’s resilience after a decade of lineup changes, health scares, and global shutdowns.

The Lineup: Classic Firepower, Modern Edge

The current touring lineup features the indestructible Angus Young leading on guitar, Brian Johnson back at the mic after overcoming hearing issues, Stevie Young (nephew of late co-founder Malcolm Young) on rhythm guitar, Matt Laug on drums, and Chris Chaney on bass.

- Advertisement -

It’s a formation that honors AC/DC’s raw legacy while keeping the show tight, loud, and perfectly unpolished — exactly what fans expect.

Why It Matters

In a live landscape dominated by pop spectacle and digital effects, AC/DC remain pure analog adrenaline. Stadium tours of this scale remind us that rock — real, sweat-soaked, guitar-screaming rock — still sells out cities across the world.

And for a generation discovering AC/DC through TikTok riffs and Marvel soundtracks, Power Up might be their first chance to experience the lightning firsthand.

What’s Next

With whispers of a new album brewing (and knowing AC/DC’s tendency to drop surprises when least expected), this could be the band’s biggest lap yet — a full-circle celebration of five decades of riffs, rebellion, and sheer volume.

So if you’ve ever dreamed of shouting “For those about to rock, we salute you!” with 80,000 people, 2026 might be your moment.

FAQ

1. When does AC/DC’s 2026 Power Up tour start?

The 2026 leg begins on February 24 in São Paulo, Brazil, before heading through Chile, Argentina, Mexico, and North America.

2. Who’s in AC/DC’s current lineup?

The lineup includes Angus Young, Brian Johnson, Stevie Young, Matt Laug, and Chris Chaney.

3. How can fans buy AC/DC Power Up tour tickets?

Tickets go on sale November 7 via official ticket outlets. Times vary by city.