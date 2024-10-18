Wizkid Drops New Single ‘Piece of My Heart’ Featuring Brent Faiyaz Ahead of Upcoming Album Morayo

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Wizkid is back with a brand-new single, “Piece of My Heart,“ featuring American singer-songwriter Brent Faiyaz. Released on October 18, this soulful track is the lead single from Wizkid’s highly anticipated upcoming album Morayo, which is set to drop on November 22.

“Piece of My Heart” showcases the perfect blend of Wizkid’s Afrobeats sound with Brent Faiyaz’s R&B flair. Produced by P2J and Dpat, the track features smooth, heartfelt lyrics that convey unshakable love and devotion. Faiyaz delivers a memorable chorus, singing, “Nothing can tear us apart, you’ve got a piece of my heart,” while Wizkid’s infectious melodies and signature vocal style add depth to the emotional message.

The chemistry between these two artists is undeniable, creating a harmonic fusion of their unique styles. As the song progresses, listeners are treated to a subtle yet captivating instrumental switch that adds richness and complexity, teasing the diverse sounds that await in Wizkid’s upcoming Morayo album.

This collaboration is already generating buzz, not only because of the powerhouse duo behind it but also because it sets the tone for what’s to come from Morayo, which promises to be a showcase of Wizkid’s evolution as an artist. The single follows several collaborations for both artists this year, making “Piece of My Heart” one of the most anticipated releases this fall.

Stream “Piece of My Heart” now and get ready for the full album Morayo on November 22.