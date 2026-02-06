back to top
Minimalist Roots and Cinematic Ambition: Flying Lotus Announces ‘Big Mama’ EP

Flying Lotus returns to his Brainfeeder label with the 'Big Mama' EP. Discover how his debut film 'Ash' influenced this minimalist 7-track project.

By Hit Channel
Steven Ellison, the visionary producer known as Flying Lotus, is stripping back his sound just as his cinematic career reaches new heights. His upcoming seven-song EP, Big Mama, arrives on March 6, marking a significant milestone: it is his first official debut release on Brainfeeder, the boundary-pushing label he founded back in 2008.

Beauty in Simplicity

The creation of Big Mama took place in New Zealand under unique circumstances. While directing his debut science-fiction horror film, Ash, Ellison opted for a radical departure from his usual technical complexity. He produced the entire EP using only a laptop and a controller—a “guerrilla” approach to electronic music.

This minimalist philosophy stems from a desire to push back against the increasing “sterility” of modern production. Ellison emphasizes the importance of preserving human imperfection in an era of digital perfection, seeking to inject a sense of organic character into the electronic medium.

A Multi-Sensory Release

Big Mama serves as the musical successor to his 2024 club-centric surprise EP, Spirit Box. However, this project leans heavily into Ellison’s evolution as an auteur. The EP’s release will be accompanied by a short film, further blurring the lines between his musical and visual storytelling.

The timing is far from accidental. The EP arrives exactly two weeks before the world premiere of his film Ash on March 21. Having both directed and scored the film, Ellison continues to cement his status as a multi-disciplinary creator who refuses to be confined to a single lane.

‘Big Mama’ Tracklist:

  1. Big Mama

  2. Captain Kernel

  3. Antelope Onigiri

  4. In The Forest – Day

  5. Brobobasher

  6. Horse Nuke

  7. Pink Dream

