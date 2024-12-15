Aloe Blacc Drops Uplifting New Single “Don’t Go Alone”

Aloe Blacc has officially released his latest track “Don’t Go Alone”, now available on all streaming platforms. Announcing the song on social media, Aloe shared:

“I’m excited to share that the first single ‘Don’t Go Alone’ from my upcoming album ‘Stand Together’ is out now! Listen to the single and pre-order the album today.”

The track, which he debuted during a live performance on Good Morning America, is an uplifting, up-tempo anthem co-written with Oak Felder. Inspired by the African proverb:

“If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together,”

the song carries a powerful message of unity and resilience.

Aloe Blacc’s remarkable career includes five studio albums, with his most recent release, “All Love Everything”, arriving in October 2020. His new album “Stand Together” is shaping up to be another soulful masterpiece.