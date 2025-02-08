Alabama Shakes Announce 2025 Tour and Tease New Music

Alabama Shakes Reunite for 2025 Tour and Tease New Music

After a surprise reunion set in December, Grammy-winning band Alabama Shakes has officially announced their first tour since 2017—and they’re bringing new music with them. The North American tour will kick off in summer 2025, featuring support from artists like Sam Evian, El Michels Affair, Shannon & the Clams, and Lee Fields.

Brittany Howard on the Reunion and New Material

In a press statement, lead vocalist Brittany Howard expressed her excitement about getting back together with bassist Zac Cockrell and drummer Steve Johnson:

“Last year, Heath, Zac, and I started chatting about how much fun it would be to make music together and tour again as Alabama Shakes. This band and these songs have been such a source of joy for all of us.”

She acknowledged the long gap since their last album and tour but emphasized that this reunion isn’t just about nostalgia:

“It is crazy that it has been 10 years since we released Sound & Color and eight years since we played a show. But we didn’t want this to entirely be a look back. We wanted it to be as much about the future as the past. So we have a bunch of new music that will be released soon.”

According to a press release, the band is currently working on new material with producer Shawn Everett, the mastermind behind Sound & Color.

A Long-Awaited Return

Since Alabama Shakes’ last album in 2015, Brittany Howard has pursued a successful solo career, releasing two albums: Jaime and What Now. However, fans have eagerly awaited a full band reunion—and now, the wait is over.

Alabama Shakes 2025 Tour Dates

The band will make stops at legendary venues like Red Rocks, Forest Hills Stadium, and the Greek Theatre, along with festival appearances at Minnesota Yacht Club Festival and Bourbon & Beyond Festival.

📅 Check out the full tour schedule below:

July 2025

07-16 Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed – Fairgrounds (#)

Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed – Fairgrounds (#) 07-18 Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota Yacht Club Festival

Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota Yacht Club Festival 07-19 La Vista, NE – The Astro Amphitheater (#)

La Vista, NE – The Astro Amphitheater (#) 07-20 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (#)

Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (#) 07-22 Bentonville, AR – The Momentary (•$)

Bentonville, AR – The Momentary (•$) 07-25 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater (•$)

Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater (•$) 07-26 Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater (•$)

August 2025

08-08 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater (+)

Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater (+) 08-09 Las Vegas, NV – BleauLive Theater (+)

Las Vegas, NV – BleauLive Theater (+) 08-10 San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (+)

San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (+) 08-14 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre

Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre 08-16 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena (+)

Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena (+) 08-17 Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater (+)

Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater (+) 08-20 Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater (*)

Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater (*) 08-22 West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre (*)

West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre (*) 08-24 Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre (*)

September 2025

09-04 Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre (^)

Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre (^) 09-05 Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre (^)

Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre (^) 09-06 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage (!)

Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage (!) 09-08 Cleveland, OH – Jacob’s Pavilion (^)

Cleveland, OH – Jacob’s Pavilion (^) 09-09 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE (^)

Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE (^) 09-11 Louisville, KY – Bourbon and Beyond Festival

Louisville, KY – Bourbon and Beyond Festival 09-14 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway (<)

Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway (<) 09-17 Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium (%)

Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium (%) 09-18 Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann (<)

Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann (<) 09-19 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem (<)

Washington, D.C. – The Anthem (<) 09-23 New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre 09-25 Austin, TX – Moody Center (@)

Austin, TX – Moody Center (@) 09-26 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall (@)

Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall (@) 09-27 Irving, TX – Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (@)

Support Acts:

(#) with Lee Fields

(•$) with Caleb Elliott & Alanna Royale

(+) with Shannon & the Clams

(*) with Y La Bamba

(^) with Sam Evian

(!) with Bahamas

(<) with The Budos Band

(%) with El Michels Affair

(@) with Greyhounds

🎟 Tickets go on sale soon—don’t miss your chance to see Alabama Shakes live! 🎶